Midwife by TFS Healthcare

Midwife

Pinderfields

£30-£47 depending on shift

TFS Healthcare are working with various Trusts across the UK with an increasing demand for Midwives in varied locations. We value all of our Midwives, offering a host of benefits, unrivalled clinical support as well as full autonomy of your work-life balance. You can choose when you work with block bookings giving you the ability to plan and book in advance.

The successful candidate must be dynamic, possess excellent communication skills, and have a high sense of professionalism and a strong belief in the value of teamwork. As a newly merged trust there is rotation between sites across the Division. A family friendly trust and flexible with shifts and offer a wide range of long days and short shifts across both sites.

Brilliant benefits we can offer our Midwives:

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards, and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

What we need from you as a Registered Midwife:

Minimum 12 months experience, including recently within the NHS

Full occupational health immunisation history

A current NMC pin

If you're not available for this opportunity, why not recommend a friend or colleague and earn £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply).

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing agencies, please apply now or call for further information on 020 7407 1122, alternatively, email us on today!

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.