Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Paid DBS and holidays

- Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.

- Good opportunities to progress if you want it

- Life assurance and pension scheme

- Retail rewards and savings

- Long service awards and Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!) *

- Flexible working hours & overtime available



Senior Support Worker (Previous Experience Required)Ovenden, Halifax£12.12ph37.5hrs per weekNew Fern is our specialist support service opening in Ovenden where we support young adults aged 16-25 in transition from children's services to adult services. This setting is a 4 bed residential service and here you will be delivering care and support to young adults with autism, learning disabilities, self injurious behaviour and behaviours that challenge.As a senior support worker you will lead a team of support workers to deliver exceptional care by modelling good and reflective practice. You will promote resilience and enthusiasm throughout the staff team to ensure everyone works effectively and cohesively in the best interests of the people we support. You will be involved in the day to day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day or night will be the same.At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.