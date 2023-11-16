Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Waking Night Support WorkerExmouth, Devon£11.17 per hourAt Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Residential Service in Taunton.As a support worker with us you'll be helping people to gain more independence in their daily lives, whilst working within a dynamic team to support a fantastic group of people!Our Residential Service in Taunton is a welcoming and friendly environment. Our night shifts will see you supporting the people within the service to wind down for the evening, assisting with nightly routines and doing checks throughout the night. You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care and encouraging them to access their local communities.Our night team work between the hours of 20:30 - 08:00 and usually work three nights a week, including alternative weekends. Please do not hesitate to get in touch to discuss the role in more detail.This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence.Why choose us?You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.





We also provide a Funded Blue Light Card, which provides you with access to lots of high street discounts.

