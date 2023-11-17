Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Salary scale /progression if you want it Life insurance & Pension Scheme Retail rewards & savings Long service awards Refer a Friend bonus Blue Light Card

At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:We are expanding our team and we're looking for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.Overseeing Support Workers, our implement care plans for individuals with learning disabilities and other complex needs. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.Our have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.Click…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.We offer a great range of benefits which include:-1. Paid DBS** & Holidays





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

