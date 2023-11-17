Team Leader by Voyage Care

For Employers
Team Leader - Hedge End, Hampshire - £13 per hour.

Job Description and Responsibilities

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Hedge End, Hampshire that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours. We're looking for someone who is dynamic and forward thinking, to lead the team to get the most out of each day for the people they're supporting.

Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts
  • Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
  • The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
Reporting to the Manager; the Team Leader will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:

  • Managing the service in the absence of the Manager
  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support




All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

