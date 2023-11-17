Team Leader by Voyage Care

Team Leader - Hedge End, Hampshire - £13 per hour.



Job Description and Responsibilities



Competitive rates of pay

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation

Managing the service in the absence of the Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Supported Living Service in Hedge End, Hampshire that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours. We're looking for someone who is dynamic and forward thinking, to lead the team to get the most out of each day for the people they're supporting.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

