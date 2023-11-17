Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

*Female Support Worker Opportunity!*



Full/part time available - required to work one sleep-in shift a week.



Location: Wrexham



A Full UK Driving License is essential



Pay rate: £11.02 per hour.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About the Job :



As a Support Worker at Voyage Care, you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical disabilities. Your aim is to promote their confidence and independence and support them to lead a fulfilling life. This will be incorporating in both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Our teams provide exceptional care and support, working with individuals to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals and ambitions. The role of a support worker is very rewarding, but it can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.



For Support Workers in this location our staff will complete a full induction including one to one training and shadow shifts to give a deep understanding of the role while allowing you to get to know the people we support. This style of training allows the people we support get to know you and feel comfortable around you before you begin to support them.







Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Pay increases between roles

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We will provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a variety of shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

