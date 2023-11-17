Pharmacy Technician by TFS Healthcare

Pharmacy Technician

Wimbledon

Ongoing contract

£25 - £27 p/h (experience dependant)

Are you a pharmacy technician, seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a Band 6 pharmacy technician (ACT/MMT) for a fantastic opportunity based in a Southwest London Hospital. This locum position has great transport links and requires candidates to be skilled as an ACT/MMT this will be an ongoing contract.

Benefits you will receive as a pharmacy technician:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Duties as a pharmacy technician:

To assist the Pharmacists in ensuring that the patients' pharmaceutical care needs are met at ward level. This includes medicines reconciliation, one stop and inpatient medication supply orders, non-stock supply, patient own drug (POD) checks to assess suitability for re-use of patients' own drugs and further supply, discharge planning, patient counselling and provision of compliance aids.

Assist ward staff in ensuring appropriate stock management, including in Omnicell automated storage cabinets.

To undertake duties of a technical nature in all aspects of the pharmaceutical service in a manner which ensures a quality of service to patients and to help achieve the goals of the NICE Guidelines on Medicines Optimisation (NG05).

To partake in dispensary-based pharmacy service, inclusive of accuracy checking, for all types of prescriptions and inpatient orders presented to the Pharmacy for wards & departments post clinical validation at the base hospital and all community units served by the Pharmacy in accordance with departmental and Trust policies

What we require from you as a pharmacy technician:

Must have minimum 3 years UK experience and a full right to work

Experience working in an NHS Hospital is preferred

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as pharmacy technician, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&C's apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.