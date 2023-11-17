Field Support Supervisor by Voyage Care

WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING NEW SPONSORSHIP APPLICATIONS FOR THIS ROLE

.



Field Support Supervisor opportunity!



Based in Preston.



Salary starts at £25,779



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is required. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced senior support worker looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



Here at our new Specialist behavioural service in Preston, we will be supporting adults with mental health needs, traumatic backgrounds and challenging behaviours - this includes people moving on from long term hospital stays.



The aim of the service is to enable people to live a fulfilled life, as independently as possible. You will develop positive, respectful and trusting relationships with the people we support to improve their confidence and self-esteem, incorporating both therapeutic and social based activities.



You will also enjoy benefits including:



Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000*.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Paid training, induction and nationally funded recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave & pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre

Key Responsibilities



You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records



Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

