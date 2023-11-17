Care Co-ordinator by Voyage Care

WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING NEW SPONSORSHIP APPLICATIONS FOR THIS ROLE.





Care Co-Ordinator



Preston



£25,779 per annum



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:





Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

As a Care Coordinator in our specialist behavioural service, you will be responsible for the appropriate management and coordination of the care delivery team. You will also ensure provision of commissioned services to the people we support and be the first point of contact for day-to-day operational requirements of the whole team. Experience in a busy office environment is key for this role along with a good understanding of the care sector specifically in complex care and specialist behaviours.





Key Responsibilities



Complete and maintain monthly schedules for your care packages in line with deadlines. Ensure your care team have appropriate shifts allocated and any gaps in schedules are filled with an appropriate carer as soon as possible.

Monitor and maintain the electronic call monitoring system with incoming and outgoing times

System maintenance related to schedules and care packages ensuring hours and shift patters are correct at all times and any ended packages have been removed from the system

Involvement in setting up of new package including system set up and co-ordination of introduction meetings, initial rotas etc.

Involvement in relevant meetings related to the care of the people we support, these may involve, families, other professionals or the funders

Co-ordinate the production, collection and distribution of MAR charts for your care packages, making full use of pharmacy MAR charts where possible.

Maintaining compliance and support of staff through coordination and completion of supervision, appraisal and team meetings and spot checks as per Company policy

To ensure management of employees sickness and absence as per company policies, including carrying out return to work interviews when relevant.

General line management of your care delivery team, including managing availability or contractual changes, annual leave requests, other relevant HR issues and ensuring leavers are processed in line with company procedure.

Provide operational support in relation to complaints, staff grievances and disciplinary issues.

Participate in the on call service on a rota basis.

Fill gaps in care rotas in emergency situations where you have the necessary skills and experience

Support the Recruiter by:

Actively participating in monthly recruitment meetings to establish exact recruitment requirements



Interviewing new care staff



Monitoring compliance status of care delivery team and requesting appropriate documentation or training courses in a timely manner

