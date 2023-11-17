Leadership Development Trainer by Voyage Care

Job Purpose:



To support the Head of Learning & Development in the effective delivery of the Management and Leadership Academy. The post holder will identify development needs, design, create and deliver solutions across the organisation at every level. Responsible for setting clear points of evaluation and able to demonstrate the degree of success achieved for L&D interventions.



Key Responsibilities:

To create design and deliver the statutory, mandatory, developmental, and organisational change training requirements for new and existing staff across all areas of the organisation.

To create, design and deliver L&D solutions using a blend of methodologies including computer based, self-managed learning, remote delivery, management cascade, classroom and on job learning as appropriate.

Ensure that every L&D intervention has clear business focused aims that enable robust evaluation of the event's effectiveness, and measurement of return on investment.

To record, collate and retain management information to demonstrate progress against KPIs and departmental goals and objectives.

To keep up to date with current thinking on training practice and methods

Responsible for ensuring all content and delivery methods (both delivery and supporting materials) drives the desired behaviour and mind-set shift as well as building competence, confidence and knowledge.

To ensure key stakeholders are involved and kept informed of progress on development plans.

To provide effective support for staff to ensure that they can fulfil their professional duties and meet the requirements of their job description.

Ensure the quality of provision through the implementation of quality systems and procedures.

To ensure that the curriculum gives learners access to the skills necessary to support their achievement.

Manage resources within the department, including the deployment of staff and resources required for effective and innovative curriculum delivery.

Perform any other duties as may be reasonably requested.

Participate in appraisal and professional development as appropriate.

As a term of your employment you can be required to undertake such other duties appropriate to your post and/or hours of work, as may reasonably be required of you at your initial place of work or at any other of the company's establishments.





Key Skills:

Good general level of education including English & Maths to GCSE or equivalent standard

A sound understanding of Leadership and Management Training Techniques and Tools

Ability to lead major change and development as demonstrated by performance in previous positions

Computer literacy including Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Presentation and training skills

Ability to communicate effectively

As this post involves working across the whole organisation the post holder will hold a full driving licence, be willing to undertake extensive travel and have a flexible approach to their working hours.



In return we offer a competitive package including a car/car allowance and pension. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So, make a great career move and apply now.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the barred Adult and Childrens lists. We are an equal opportunities employer.