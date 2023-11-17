Supported Living Registered Manager by Voyage Care

Supported Living Registered Manager



Location: Wrexham



Competitive salary between 35k - 40k dependent on experience



Role Overview



If you're looking for a rewarding, satisfying opportunity within a large provider in specialist health care then here is the perfect role for you.



Voyage Care are recruiting for a Registered Manager who will be responsible for the day to day management of the business, including administration and coordination teams, along with business development of key customer relationships with Local Authority, NHS and private commissioners of services.



Possessing a good working knowledge of health and social care, CIW and SCW requirements particularly in relation to supported living and community based care delivery. They will have the ability to work under pressure and work to challenging deadlines. They will also have strong people management skills and sound commercial understanding.



Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of approximately 15 supported living houses supporting adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, delivering in the range of 2,500 hours, 24/7.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support (residents), their families and other professionals alongside the field support and co-ordination team.

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Management of all complaints, incidents, and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal, and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

Support in the development of growth within the location.

Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



Yearly management bonus.

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts available.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks.

Support with career progression and tailored development plans.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy.

Long service awards.

Refer a friend bonuses.





Financially astute and exceptionally organized, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma or equivalent qualification or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. Be willing to register with CIW and SCW. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People.



Due to the nature of this post, a full UK driving license is essential.



All applicants and subsequent job offer will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

