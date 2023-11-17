Driving Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title:Support Worker - Part Time ***DRIVER REQUIRED with their own vehicle***



Location: Stroud



"this services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time".



Shifts: Every Sunday 10:00 -16:00



Pay Rate: £11.02ph



Driver required to drive this gentleman to activities



Role Overview: As a Support Worker you would be working with a gentleman on a 1:1 bases.



This gentleman has an ABI (Acquired Brain Injury) and requires help going out and around the house. We are looking for someone who is tolerant, patient and understands when he gets frustrated sometimes and most of all someone who has a great sense of humour as he likes banter, he also likes his holidays abroad so will require someone willing to support him on these.



He is very able and requires minimum Support.



He likes to go:



Swimming,

Pub trips- this is where his social life is

cinema

shopping trips,

Watching wildlife programs

Loves his football- he supports Manchester united

Holidays

Requirements:-



Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Drivers are preferable but not essential.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010



"COVID19 safety is important to us all, we support our staff and the people we support to stay safe by wearing correct PPE, including Type IIR Fluid Resistant Surgical Masks (FRSM), aprons and gloves at all times. We have a in-house team that ensures that all of our services have plenty of PPE at all times. All care and support is carried out following the latest Government guidance. Our aim is to keep you and the people we support safe."

