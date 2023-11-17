Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants
Acacia Care Centre SE25 4AA
Hourly Rate £10.70 per hour
Days and Night shifts available
Only applications who have the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.
Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Acacia Care Centre.
As Care Assistant within Acacia Care Center you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Acacia Care Center is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential