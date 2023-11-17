Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistants



Acacia Care Centre SE25 4AA



Hourly Rate £10.70 per hour



Days and Night shifts available



Only applications who have the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.



Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Acacia Care Centre.



As Care Assistant within Acacia Care Center you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Acacia Care Center is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer.







The ideal candidate for the role will have:

