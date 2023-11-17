Receptionist 1 by Future Care Group

Receptionist



Acacia Care Centre, SE25 4AA



Hours per week: 7.5 hours



Pay rate per hour £11.25



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role .



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates.



If you are able to work under instructions and guidance in order to provide a high standard of customer service and you enjoy being part of a team, we would like to hear from you. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist.



You



You're a caring person with a friendly manner and smart appearance. You've got experience dealing with the general public. Ideally, you'll have worked in a care home setting. You've got a good basic education with GCSEs (or the equivalent) including English and Maths. You also know your way around Microsoft Office. Customer service is something you really enjoy and you're good at dealing with all sorts of people - face-to-face, on the phone or by email. You're a multi-tasker who can work well under pressure and uses initiative. You like the idea of being part of a friendly team, working together and contributing to the success of your care home.



Your role



As the first-person customers meet when they come to our home, your role is vital. We'll expect you to welcome visitors in a friendly, professional way. You'll also make sure the Visitor's Book is completed properly and that the right team member is told of the arrival. You'll need a courteous telephone manner and be able to reply promptly to email enquiries. As well as providing great customer service, you'll be responsible for general office duties such as helping with the payroll, recruitment, admissions and reporting in the absence of the Admin Manger. As 'front of house', you'll be a valued member of our team. You'll receive excellent support from your colleagues and quality training to progress in your career.



Benefits :



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation





The ideal candidate will have

