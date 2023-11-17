Receptionist 1 by Future Care Group

Receptionist
Acacia Care Centre, SE25 4AA
Hours per week: 7.5 hours
Pay rate per hour £11.25
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role .
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates.
If you are able to work under instructions and guidance in order to provide a high standard of customer service and you enjoy being part of a team, we would like to hear from you. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist.
You
You're a caring person with a friendly manner and smart appearance. You've got experience dealing with the general public. Ideally, you'll have worked in a care home setting. You've got a good basic education with GCSEs (or the equivalent) including English and Maths. You also know your way around Microsoft Office. Customer service is something you really enjoy and you're good at dealing with all sorts of people - face-to-face, on the phone or by email. You're a multi-tasker who can work well under pressure and uses initiative. You like the idea of being part of a friendly team, working together and contributing to the success of your care home.
Your role
As the first-person customers meet when they come to our home, your role is vital. We'll expect you to welcome visitors in a friendly, professional way. You'll also make sure the Visitor's Book is completed properly and that the right team member is told of the arrival. You'll need a courteous telephone manner and be able to reply promptly to email enquiries. As well as providing great customer service, you'll be responsible for general office duties such as helping with the payroll, recruitment, admissions and reporting in the absence of the Admin Manger. As 'front of house', you'll be a valued member of our team. You'll receive excellent support from your colleagues and quality training to progress in your career.
Benefits :
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The ideal candidate will have
- Relevant experience in addition to an empathy with the elderly
- Effective communication skills
- A confident telephone manner
- Ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement