Chef by Future Care Group

Chef



Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ



Full Time Hours: 40 hours per week



Pay Rate per hour : £14.00



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.



Rewards and Benefits for the role include but are not limited to:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced IT systems

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Role:



Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.

Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,

Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.

Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.

Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants

The successful applicant will have previous experience in:



Managing a busy kitchen

Setting and presenting daily menus and special events

Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget





Job - Requirements

