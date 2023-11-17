For Employers
Chef by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
Kidderminster
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Chef

Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ

Full Time Hours: 40 hours per week

Pay Rate per hour : £14.00

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.

Rewards and Benefits for the role include but are not limited to:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme.
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced IT systems
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Role:

  • Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
  • Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
  • Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
  • Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
  • Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants

The successful applicant will have previous experience in:

  • Managing a busy kitchen
  • Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
  • Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget



Job - Requirements

  • NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
  • Awareness of COSHH
  • Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.


