Chef by Future Care Group

Chef
Holmwood Care Centre, DY10 3DJ
Full Time Hours: 40 hours per week
Pay Rate per hour : £14.00
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.
Rewards and Benefits for the role include but are not limited to:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme.
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced IT systems
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The Role:
- Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
- Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
- Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
- Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
- Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants
The successful applicant will have previous experience in:
- Managing a busy kitchen
- Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
- Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget
Job - Requirements
- NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
- Awareness of COSHH
- Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
