Team Leader by Voyage Care

Team Leader - Hedge End, Hampshire - £13 per hour.
Job Description and Responsibilities
Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:
- Competitive rates of pay
- Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts
- Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
- The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
- Managing the service in the absence of the Manager
- Shift Leading
- Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
- Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
- Providing care to the People we Support
All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.
