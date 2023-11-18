Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant
Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LA
Hours per week: Full time, 44 hours per week
Pay rate per hour £11.50 p/h
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates.
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Chestnut View is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date care home IT technologies.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
INDMP