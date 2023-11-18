For Employers
Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
Other
Ryde
Ryde
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote
Care Assistant Nights

Solent Grange Nursing Home PO33 4RW

Full Time Hours 44 hours per week

Pay Rate £10.62 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money

  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Solent Grange Nursing Home is a delightful mix of old and new architecture, situated on Staplers Road, just two minutes away from Butterfly World, in Wootton on the Isle of Wight. Set in an ideal location with landscaped gardens, the home is offering 55 spacious en-suite rooms with showers, a wide range of facilities, and 24-hour expert care. Solent Grange Nursing Home is part of the future care group a leading provider of high-quality care homes, dedicated to creating unique settings and delivering outstanding care.

As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect & wellbeing. Solent Grange is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.

Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training & career development we offer.




The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
  • Effective written & verbal communication skills
  • Experience preferred but not essential
  • People are at the heart of everything we do and we value every member of our team as being an integral part of our future.

