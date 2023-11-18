Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Solent Grange Nursing Home is a delightful mix of old and new architecture, situated on Staplers Road, just two minutes away from Butterfly World, in Wootton on the Isle of Wight. Set in an ideal location with landscaped gardens, the home is offering 55 spacious en-suite rooms with showers, a wide range of facilities, and 24-hour expert care. Solent Grange Nursing Home is part of the future care group a leading provider of high-quality care homes, dedicated to creating unique settings and delivering outstanding care.As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect & wellbeing. Solent Grange is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training & career development we offer.





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

People are at the heart of everything we do and we value every member of our team as being an integral part of our future.

INDMP

