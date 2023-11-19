Field Support Supervisor by Voyage Care

Surrey and Hants DCA



Field Support Supervisor - Hindhead



Pay rate £25,350pa



Voyage Care are currently looking for a Field Support to join us in our Hindhead office. As a Field Support Supervisor, you will be managing services within Guildford, Camberley and Hindhead.



As a Field Support Supervisor, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is provided to each of the people that we support. You will be reporting into the Branch Manager and be required to delegate duties to Support Workers, promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.



As a Field Support Supervisor, you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team, and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service. You will also take part in the on call rota approximately 1 week in 4 (although this may be subject to change depending on the needs of the service).



Our Field Support Supervisors are responsible for managing a staff team and liaising closely with the recruitment function to ensure their services are adequately staffed.





What we are looking for from you:



Experience managing a staff team

An in-depth understanding of our client group

Prior experience in a health and social care environment

Driver with own vehicle (travel between multiple services will be required)

The ability to prioritise your workload

A 'can do' attitude

Prior experience writing a rota and the determination to get any gaps covered in it without the use of agency staff

Key Responsibilities



You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records



Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

