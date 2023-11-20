Field Support Supervisor by Voyage Care

Role: Field Support Supervisor



Location: Great Yarmouth/Norwich area's



Hours - 37.5



A Full UK drivers' licence and access to a vehicle is essential.



Voyage Care are currently looking for a Field Care Supervisor to join us at our Norwich & Great Yarmouth services. As Field Care Supervisor you will be managing multiple Complex care services. There is also a dedicated Care Coordinators at the office who will work to support our supervisor and management teams.



You will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans, and ensuring high quality support is being provided to each of the people that we support. Carrying out other duties designated by the Manager which include delegation of duties to support workers, you will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.



In this role you may be required to work alone with the people you support or as part of a team, and may be required to provide support in any location appropriate to meet the needs of the service. You will have overall responsibility for development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living. You will also be responsible for ensuring the people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records.



This role is Monday to Friday, 37.5 hours per week with on call rota responsibilities, including weekends and evenings, that are shared by the senior teams.





Key Responsibilities



You will have overall responsibility for assessing new people that we support, and the development, maintenance and implementation of individuals' support plans, encouraging the people we support to take an active role in all aspects of daily living



Ensuring that all people we support have up to date documentation, observations and MAR charts, in accordance with the company's Administration of Medication Policy; including staff medication competencies and regular audits of Medication records



Arranging, planning and conducting the supervisions and appraisals of support workers as and when required.



Attending, participating and contributing to various meetings for the people that we support and your team.



Undertaking all training (including statutory) relevant to the needs of the service and the people you support and according to relevant legislation, in order to professionally develop and gain skills beneficial to the individuals.



Ensuring all policies and procedures applicable to the service and the company are followed and understood in order to comply with regulations and good practice.



To provide a service and deliver care from time to time when emergencies, or short term requirements present such a need. This may be in the absence of any other member of staff.



Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

