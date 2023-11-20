Team Leader by Future Care Group

Albany Lodge Croydon CR02BZ



Team Leaders



Full time hours Days and Night shifts



Hourly pay rate £12.00



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



We are actively recruiting for Team Leaders at Albany Lodge in Croydon



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

JOB PURPOSE



The Team Leader role has designated responsibility via the Home Manager and Deputy Manager to ensure the smooth operational running of the home .You will act in a manner reflective of the management requirements in the home and support staff, residents, and relatives.



As a Team Leader you should have a 'hands on approach', and work as part of the care team as well as carry out specified management duties. The role will include the expectation to carry out additional duties directed by the home management which may carry a higher level of responsibility and accountability. The team leaders will be expected to support the carers in the home to deliver high-quality person-centred care.



The role of Team Leader is one of sufficient responsibility to be equivalent to a NVQ Level 3 or commensurate experience.



The role involves working at weekends to monitor service quality on a 7-day-a-week basis.







Responsibilities:

To ensure that the home is run in a manner that reflects the requirements of Future Care Group Policies and Procedures and ensures that all requirements under the Health and Social Care Act 2022 are met. This is maintained by close working and liaison with the Home Manager, management team and external partners.

Ensure all required documentation needed to efficiently run the home is passed to the Administration Manager and Home Manager in a timely and efficient manner.

To ensure that Care records remains accurate, up to date and relevant, including the care planning reviews that must be inclusive of residents and or representative.

Compile reports and pass them to the Home Manager as directed.

Staff Training, Appraisal and Supervisions are carried out as requested by the Home Manager.

To take part in the induction of new staff, mentoring (buddy system) and identification of training needs for all staff in the home.

To ensure that the Safe Administration of Medications for the residents of the home is carried out in accordance with procedure and Government Guidelines at all times.

Working with the most up to date/state of the art care home IT technologies





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

Care experience

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care

Experience of working with residents with Dementia is desirable

INDHP