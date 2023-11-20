Activity Assistant by Future Care Group

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

To build good relationships with our Residents that help them adjust to life in a care home.

Work with Residents, their friends and family members, to build individual lifestyle histories and, using these, create ongoing plans in our electronic Resident records, ensuring these are updated daily to evidence delivery

Review the activity plan with involvement from the Resident and relatives and adjust where required

Create a schedule of meaningful occupation for each Resident, personalised to their likes, dislikes, needs and abilities, helping them to try new experiences and continue to take part in the hobbies and activities that they enjoy

Create and maintain a schedule of group activities tailored to residents to run alongside one-to-one sessions, enabling residents to take part in communal activities as well as individual hobbies as per their wishes

Have a warm and friendly approach which is respectful and professional

Have a passion for caring for the elderly and their families

Have the ability to deliver the highest standards of social and cultural activities to our Residents

Be a good team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Have excellent communication and listening skills

Have experience in managing social media

Possess excellent writing skills and good IT skills

Have a good knowledge of Outlook and Microsoft Word

Creativity / Adaptability / Organisational skills

Video making and editing skills are advantageous

Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.Oaklands House is part of a Group of 18 Care Homes who have a focus on moments of joy and happiness at the heart of caring. Our mission is to enable people to have an independent future supported by a lovely, fully trained staff.The post holder occupies a unique position in the caring environment of theHome with the freedom of planning and action to ensure interest, diligence, originality, perseverance and patience. The post holder must also possess skills of diplomacy to be able to persuade reluctant Residents to participate in the planned activities and equally important, to persuade other staff in the Home to participate as volunteer helpers for outings and other outdoor activities. Some of the main duties of the role include:





The ideal candidate for the role will:



