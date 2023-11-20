Support Worker (part time) by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

As a Support Worker at Voyage Care, you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities, autism and complex needs. This role will cover the following rota -Week 1 - Friday 9am - sleep in - Saturday 9amWeek 2 - Wednesday 9am - sleep in - Thursday 9amAdditional hours are available in our other services in Flintshire if required.Our teams provide exceptional care and support, working with individuals to understand their needs and help them to achieve their goals and ambitions. The role of a support worker is very rewarding, but it can be challenging at times, so patience and compassion are key. At the end of your day, you'll go home with the biggest smile on your face knowing you've made a difference to someone's life.Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Paid Social Care Wales registration for your first year

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes a mixture of shift patterns, therefore flexibility if required This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.