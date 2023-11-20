Residential Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you



As aat Blackberry Hill, you will work with people who have learning disabilities and complex needs to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy based activities and social based activities.Throughout a typical day, you'll help our residents with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favorite things and try new activities.We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.





Our Senior Support Workers have a sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team; with a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

