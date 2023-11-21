Registered Nurse - Wards

Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Cardiff | Full Time

Spire Cardiff Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for a Registered Nurse to join our team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining our high performing team of experienced nurses, delivering excellent patient care to post-surgical patients. At Spire Healthcare, we work on a patient ratio of 1 nurse to 6 to 7 patients, giving you the time to spend doing what you love - caring for your patients.

NMC registered Nurse - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

You will have a minimum of 2 years surgical nursing experience within a hospital setting.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: Friday 15th December.

In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications