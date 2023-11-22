Assistant Theatre Practitioner (ATP) | Theatres | Competitive salary dependent on experience | Sutton Coldfield | Full Time | Good CQC Rating

Spire Little Aston Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Assistant Theatre Practitioner, Band 4 equivalent to join our highly skilled, friendly and welcoming team on a full time basis.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

- The assistant theatre practitioner (ATP) role will assist in providing a safe, high quality environment for the carrying out of surgical procedures. The role is to perform a scrub practitioner role in minor to intermediate surgery and will also include circulatory duties for all aspects of surgery. Once the ATP is scrubbed, the delegated registered practitioner must ensure that they remain within the same theatres supervising the ATP until the case is complete.

- The ATP provides skilled assistance to the surgeon in the operating theatre within the sterile field. The term 'skilled assistance' is limited to the handling of instrumentation, maintenance of the sterile field and completion of necessary risk assurance processes associated with the operative procedure. The 'skilled assistance' does not extend to activities associated with the role of 'advanced scrub practitioner'.

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- You must have an ATP foundation degree

- Ability to manage own case/workload

- You will have relevant Theatre experience

- Good level of literacy

- Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

- Flexible working within shift duties

- Previous experience in a surgical/theatre setting

- Excellent communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications