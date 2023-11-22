Medical Records Officer | Norwich | Full Time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | £22,327.50 per annum

Spire Norwich Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join our Medical Records team.



To contribute to the customer services processes by maintaining an efficient medical records system whereby all patient paper records are filed accurately and can be easily retrieved. The single patient records will form part of this system.



Contract Type: Permanent



Duties and responsibilities

- Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

- Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

- Communicate with key stakeholders, line managers and colleagues in a manner that is consistent with the behaviours and values of Spire Healthcare at all times. Communicate information in a manner that acknowledges the purpose and is appropriate to the complexity and context.



Who we're looking for:

- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

- Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial

- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

- Someone who works well as part of a team

- An enthusiastic approach to a multi-skill culture is required



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car park

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.