Lead Scrub Practitioner - Orthopaedics (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing has an exciting opportunity for a Lead Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner (RGN/ODP) to join our client`s inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time Lead Orthopaedic Practitioner role is based on the beautiful Dorset coast and offers a generous salary of £43,000.00 plus excellent benefits. This role also offers a great work life balance as Working hours are 37.5 hours across 4 days, Monday - Friday with no weekend working. Part-time hours can also be considered for the right individual (minimum contract 30 hours per week).



It`s an incredibly exciting time to be joining this hospital as they`ve significantly grown their Orthopaedics service, recently completed a largest refurbishment project and invested heavily in their Theatre department. They have just achieved their JAG Accreditation and hope to secure their AFPP Accreditation in January 2024. The hospitals facilities include 3 well equipped theatres (2 of which Laminar Flow), 37 beds, a state-of-the-art imaging department, outpatient department and dedicated oncology unit.



As a Lead Orthopaedic Scrub Nurse, you will work closely with the theatre manager and deputy theatre manager to ensure the successful day-to-day running of theatres. You will motivate, educate and inspire the Orthopaedic Theatre Team to deliver exceptional patient care. You will also be encouraged to drive change and be empowered to develop and grow the Orthopaedics Service.



To apply for this Lead Theatre Practitioner role, you will need to be a qualified RGN or ODP and hold a current NMC or HCPC registration. You will also be required to have the following:



- Experience working within Elective Orthopaedic Scrub. Experience with Hips and Knees is essential. Prior experience with Shoulders is desirable but not essential.

- Completed Surgical First Assistant course is desired but not essential. This hospital is committed to investing in their theatre teams and full SFA training can be provided.

- Experience managing and leading Orthopaedic Scrub Teams within a busy theatre setting. We also welcome applications from ambitious Senior Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner or Nurses looking to step up into a leadership role.

- A passion for delivering the highest quality patient care and a desire to support & develop you team to do the same.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £43,000.00 and an exhaustive benefits package, whilst joining a welcoming and inclusive culture.



If this Lead Scrub Practitioner - Orthopaedics role interests you please reach out to our team today to apply and register your interest. They`d be thrilled to hear from you. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.