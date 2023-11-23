Administrator | Physiotherapy Department | Spire St Anthony's - Sutton (London zone 5) | Full Time - Permanent | £ 23,497.50 per annum | must be able to commit to 08:00 - 16:00 and late 11:00 - 19:00 shifts



The Spire St Anthony's Hospital are seeking a dedicated full time physiotherapy administrator to join their their Physiotherapy Administration Team.

We are looking for candidates with excellent customer service skills who would enjoy working within a dynamic and friendly team.



Duties and Responsibilities



- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments.

- To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.



Who we're looking for

- Experience of face to face customer/patient interaction

- Has excellent Administration skills using different databases and systems (training will be given)

- Exceptional phone manner

- Having previous experience working in an Hospital is an advantage

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional



Benefits



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free DBS

- Free Uniform

- Free car park

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

