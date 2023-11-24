Inpatient Bookings Team Leader | Customer Service/Bookings/Admin/Administration | Bristol | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Team Leader to lead our fantastic Inpatient Bookings department.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Job purpose:

To ensure the delivery and administration management of all stages of the inpatient booking process including admissions and pre-op assessments across all payers. To ensure the inpatient bookings team provide a high standard of customer service to all patients, consultants, NHS partners, staff and visitors. To manage work load effectively and efficiently in line with the demand of the business, adhering to KPI's, clinical standards and commercial requirements.

To be an advocate of excellent customer care whilst working as a team. To make a positive difference to our patients lives through outstanding personalised care.

Duties & Responsibilities:

- To be a leader within a team of multi-skilled administrators who can adapt to the demands of the business and to drive operational performance

- To adhere to HR policies and procedures within the inpatient bookings team and pre op admin team, including managing sickness, annual leave and underperformance management

- To manage NHS contract work operationally, weekly performance meetings, management of patient flow, liaising with key NHS stakeholders

- To maintain good working relationships with Consultant stakeholders

- Ensure all administrators within the team have monthly 1-2-1's and feedback sessions and EE's set

- To run a team meeting monthly to communicate any updates or changes

- Ensure all calls are answered in a timely manner delivering high standards of customer service at all times. Carry out quality assessments regularly and give feedback to the team

- Plan the workforce in line with activity and to ensure the timely management of all administrative tasks associated with bookings, pre-op assessment and admissions

- Create activity reports to share with the Patient Administration Manager, Operations Director and the SMT

- Ensure the team are working efficiently by working on a daily task rota and altering it dependant on activity levels

- Ensure GDPR is adhered to at all times by the team

- Constantly look for new ways of working and process improvements in order to move in time with other aspects of the business

- Lead the introduction of new services, systems, software and external contracts within the admissions team remit

- To work through Process KPI's weekly and get to the route of any process issues that will then improve the scores

- To ensure all necessary spreadsheets, systems and processes are updated throughout the working day and to provide the Operations Director, SMT and HoDs with any data as required.

Who we're looking for:

Essential:

- Proven experience within an administrative and/or customer service environment at Supervisor or Team Leader level

- An accurate approach when working to strict deadlines and a confidence when delivering information to key personnel.

- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

- An ability to build relationships not only with colleagues but also with Consultants, Patients, Secretaries, and CCGs.

- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Outlook and Excel.

- Enthusiastic, self-motivated, able to prioritise and work accurately under pressure with sound numerical and analytical ability and attention to detail.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

- Good organisational skills and time management.

- Commercial awareness

Desirable:

- Knowledge of Spire Healthcare systems would be beneficial

- Experience of working in a hospital environment

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For any questions please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications