Healthcare Assistant - Wards

Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | Band 2/3 equivalent salary-dependent on experience | Bushey, Watford | Support with Level 2 or 3 Diploma in Care- after qualifying period

Due to expansion in our services, Spire Bushey Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a healthcare assistant on our surgical ward. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in ward-based settings, looking after post-surgical patients. And will work variable shifts based on the department's 24/7 operating hours.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

It would be advantageous to hold an NVQ Level 3

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications