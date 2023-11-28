Senior Chemotherapy Nurse (RGN) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Do you have chemotherapy nursing experience and are seeking a new job in Kent? Stroud Resourcing is working with a collaborative award-winning healthcare provider to recruit a passionate and skilled Senior Chemotherapy Nurse. This role comes with an attractive salary of £44,487 and excellent benefits.

To give you an idea of how this role would look and feel, here are some of the things you could expect to do as a Senior Chemo Nurse:



- Provide specialist nursing advice and support to patients, their families and other healthcare professionals following diagnosis and through all stages of treatment.

- Ensure continuity of a high standard of evidence-based nursing care for patients undergoing chemotherapy, assessing health, health related and nursing needs of patients, their families and other carers.

- Work autonomously whilst providing clinical leadership, ensuring all patients have an accurate plan of care, which reflects the assessment undertaken and incorporates the issues and recommendations made ensuring clear documentation in the patients.



To apply for this Senior Oncology Nursing role, you will be required to have the following:



- Be a qualified RGN with current NMC registration.

- Experience in administrating chemotherapy with UKONS SACT Passport.

- Experience and competence in blood transfusion and bone marrow biopsies.

- Excellent communication, teamwork and organizational skills.



If you`re looking join a team that`s passionate about delivering exceptional patient care and investing in their facilities & teams and will empower you to create change positively, please apply today! You will be rewarded with an excellent salary and benefits package for your inclusive and committed approach. Benefits include Company pension, Healthcare Plan, Life Assurance, 25 Days Holiday (rising with length of service), Bank Holidays, Option to buy & sell holidays, Dental Cover, Free parking and much more!

To apply for this Senior Oncology Nurse job in Kent, please contact Stroud Resourcing today.