Perioperative Scrub Practitioner

Perioperative Practitioner | Thames Valley | Slough | Part Time | Competitive Salary

Spire Thames Valley are looking for an enthusiastic Perioperative Practitioner to join our dynamic Theatre Team. You will work across a variety of specialities assisting the surgeons in various different procedures. Our Hospital boasts 2 Operating Theatres, both with laminar flow for Orthopaedic surgeries and an Endoscopy suite.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications