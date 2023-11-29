Bank Housekeeper | Cleaner | Facilities | Competitive Rates| Farnham, Surrey | Bank

Spire Clare Park Hospital is looking to recruit a Housekeeper to join the team responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness across our hospital.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties which include Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetic, Urology, Dermatology and ENT. Spire Clare Park also has a recently opened endoscopy suite based in our scenic site in the Surrey Hills.

Please note that due to our rural location access to your own vehicle is critical.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a Housekeeper you will play an important part in the continual function of the hospital. You will primarily be responsible for cleaning the Wards, reception areas and offices. You will also be responsible for preparing our rooms prior to the arrival of new patients which will include making beds and ensuring our extremely hight standards are maintained at all times.

Who we're looking for:

- You will need to have a good work ethic and excel in customer service

- Someone who is happy to work evening shifts

- Experience within a Cleaning role would be a benefit but not a necessity as full training given

Benefits



- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications