Job Title: Placement Officer (Health)

Location: Birmingham

Salary: £18,003 - £20,056 per annum (Pro rata of £29,605 - £32,982 per annum - SS4)

Job type: Permanent, 22.5 Hours Per Week, 52 Weeks Per Year

University College Birmingham works in partnership with the University of Warwick - Ranked eighth in the 2023 Guardian League Tables and 10th in the UK in the QS World University rankings 2023.

The Role:

University College Birmingham are recruiting for a highly skilled Placement Officer to join the Department of Health. You will join the school at an exciting time as it continues to grow and develop new innovative courses and expand existing offerings.

As Placement Officer you will join the dedicated healthcare placements team in the organisation, administration, and coordination of placements for our students undertaking Nursing, Physiotherapy and other allied health programmes. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who has experience of administrative work in a health or social care setting, excellent IT skills and an enthusiasm for supporting the future healthcare workforce.

University College Birmingham believes that in order to ensure the highest level of service, continuous professional development is essential. The University encourages all staff to develop further and have a generous budget to support this.

Benefits:

Generous allocation of annual leave Pro Rata of 26 days' paid leave per year 12 Bank Holidays & Concessionary Days Excellent Local Government Pension Scheme Employer Contributions - 20.9% Subsidised private healthcare provided by Aviva including a Digital GP Service. Employee Assistance Programme inclusive of counselling services, financial wellbeing support and bereavement support Annual health MOTs with our Registered Nurse Excellent staff development opportunities including professional qualification sponsorship A variety of salary sacrifice schemes including car, technology and cycle Heavily-subsidised on-site car parking in central Birmingham Free on-site gym membership



Extra Information:

All applicants for employment at the University will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of the principles of Safeguarding and the PREVENT agenda in the context of further and higher education.

Closing Date - Sunday 7th January 2024 at midday.

Interview Dates - TBC.

