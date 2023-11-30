Scrub Practitioner (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for an exciting opportunity for a skilled and collaborative Scrub Nurse (RGN/ODP) to join an inclusive and welcoming private hospital based in South-West London. This full-time Scrub nurse role is offering a salary £40,000.00 and an excellent benefits package.



It`s an incredibly exciting time to be joining this hospital as they`ve recently expanded the hospital, invested in their Theatre department, and refurbished several key patient areas. Its facilities include 3 theatres, 1 endoscopy theatre, 40 beds, a state-of-the-art imaging department, on-site pharmacy and cardiac diagnostic facility. They offer a variety of surgical services for both adult and paediatric patients including Orthopaedics, ENT, Plastics, Gynaecology and General Surgery. Working hours are 37.5 hours across 5 days, Monday - Friday with occasional Saturday working. Part-time hours and hours across 4 days can be considered for the right individual.



In this Scrub Practitioner role, you can expect to:





- You will provide an effective and efficient service whilst ensuring optimum patient care. The post requires good communication skills and a desire to achieve the best outcomes.

- As an integral part of the team you`ll play an essential role in the day-to-day running of the department, making decisions relating to patient care and assisting Consultants and Surgeons.

- Working across a variety of surgical specialities you will be encouraged to develop your skills, progress as s Scrub Nurse, take on additional training and support junior colleagues.





To apply for this Theatre Practitioner role you must be a qualified Registered General Nurse (with current NMC Registration) or Operating Department Practitioner (with current HCPC registration) with proven experience working within a hospital theatre setting within Scrub. Prior experience within Orthopaedics is desirable but not essential, full training will be provided.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £40,000.00, comprehensive benefits package and be joining a welcoming, inclusive and supportive culture.



To learn more or to apply for this Theatre Nurse job in South-West London, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would be thrilled to hear from you.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.