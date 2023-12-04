Medical Secretary Part time

Medical Secretary | Hull and East Riding | Part time | Permanent | 30 hours | Competitive salary



Spire Hull and East Riding are looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team Part time 30 hours and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.



Job Purpose

To provide an efficient and effective service to the consultants, liaising with other members of the department to provide a quality service to all clients.



Accountabilities/Activities



- Liaise with consultants, patients and relevant departments regarding bookings for admission and appointments arranging relevant records/x-rays/images/scans as appropriate.

- Type dictated letters and operation and clinic notes, file and update notes and compile notes when necessary including pathology results.

- Arrange completion of claim forms with relevant consultant where necessary, invoice patients or other recipients for consultant's fees and log payment received where applicable. Maintain account records and chase overdue payments as appropriate.

- Deal with telephone enquiries in an appropriate manner maintaining a customer focus.

- Engender and maintain good working relationships with consultants, liaising with other members of the department i.e. clinic appointment officers, administration officer, nursing staff and admissions staff.

- Ensure consultants' information is up to date and correct. Any changes to be passed to relevant department.

- Chase results in time for appointments from both internal and external resources.

- Regularly check pending results to ensure all information is available in a timely manner.

- Collect information and complete spreadsheets for monthly consultant charges.





Qualifications, Training and Experience

Completed basic secondary education

Essential

- Typing/audio skills - RSA Standard

- Experience working in a team

- Organisational and communication skills

- PC skills

- Knowledge of medical terminology



Desirable

- Medical secretary diploma

- Previous work in medical field

- 2 years experience



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car Park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.