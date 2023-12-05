Sterile Services Technician

Sterile Services Assistant | Theatre | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds are looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the Sterile Services department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments are correct and ready for use, this role is a physically demanding role which involved heavy lifting.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

To provide the multidisciplinary perioperative team with an exemplary sterile supplies service within the operating theatre suite by assisting in the reprocessing and distribution of medical and surgical reusable devices for use in patient care.

This role involves manual handling, exposure to blood and bodily fluids, and working with chemicals and machinery. There is no involvement with patients. This is a physical role involving some heavy lifting of equipment.

Who we're looking for

Sterile Service or Theatre experience

Decontamination experience desirable

Literacy, Numeracy and basic computer skills required

Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications