Job Title: Mental Health Practitioner

Location: Lancaster

Salary: £38,205 to £44,263 per year

Job type: Permanent, Full time (we have a number of new roles to appoint to and are happy to consider applications on both a full-time and part-time basis)

Closing Date: Sunday 14 January 2024

Interview Date: TBC

Lancaster University's Student Mental Health Service are seeking to appoint new Mental Health Practitioners (1.5 FTE posts) as we look to grow the team. You will work across the full spectrum of mental health difficulties to ensure students obtain the appropriate assessment, treatment, support, and adjustments to enable them to successfully complete their studies.

The Role:

Based within the Student Mental Health Service within Student and Education Services, you will be working as part of a multi-disciplinary team that experiences high and persistent demand. The role will help to shape and develop the service's mental health support offer to students and the opportunity to contribute to management and development of the service will be available to role-holders who wish to develop these skills.

Skills and Experience:

You will be an experienced and highly motivated individual, competent in supporting adults with mental health conditions, frequently with complex needs.

These roles require practitioners who are willing and able to adapt their therapeutic skills to deliver short-term interventions to students within the organisational context of a higher education environment. You will be required to assess and manage risk and liaise with external services when appropriate.

Benefits:

Generous holiday (25 annual leave days plus university closures and bank holidays)

Attractive pension scheme

Excellent flexible benefits

Family friendly policies - including flexible working

Great Learning & Development Opportunities

Parking (site specific)

Extra Information:

Lancaster University is committed to family-friendly and flexible working policies on an individual basis, as well as the Athena Swan, Race Equality, Stonewall and Disability Confident Charters, which recognise and celebrate good employment practice undertaken in higher education.

We particularly welcome applications from men and black and minority ethnic people for this role to increase our staff diversity in this part of the University.

