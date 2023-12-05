Bank Anaesthetic and Recovery Practitioner

Bank Anaesthetics and Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Little Aston | Bank

Spire Little Aston have an exciting opportunity for an Anaesthetics and Recovery Practitioner to join their Bank.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out anaesthetic and recovery duties in a theatre setting.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in anaesthetics and recovery

- You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

