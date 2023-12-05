Job Title: Care Assistant

Location: Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire

Salary: From £10.42 - £11.82 and up to £16.68 on bank holidays

Job type: Full time, Part Time, Permanent

Working hours: Working times offered to suit you between the times of 7am - 10pm, Monday - Sunday. Staff can choose from days, nights, weekday and weekend work.

BJP Home Support are recruiting for a Care Assistant to provide care and support in the community to work in clients' own homes.

BJP Home Support are based in Guisborough and have been established here for over 10 years as a family run business. We work alongside our other 2 care homes based in Guisborough, which have been operating for over 20 years.

BJP have inspected by CQC and consistently regained our OUTSTANDING rating since 2017, recently being inspected in 2023.

Contracts offered to suit you and your lifestyle: zero hour, 16, 20, 24, 30, 35, 40, 45. Overtime is not compulsory but is available above contracted hours if required.

Areas you could choose to work in:

Eston, Nunthorpe, Ormesby, Redcar, Guisborough, Great Ayton, Saltburn, Marske, Skelton, Brotton, Loftus, Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

Responsibilities of a Care assistant:

To provide a personalised home support service to Service Users living in the community assisting them with personal care, and all other aspects of daily living. Support with prompting / administering the correct medication.

Escort Service Users traveling to and from home e.g. shopping, on social outings / hospital visits etc, as and when required.

To ensure Service Users retain their dignity, individuality and live the life they choose.

Display a welcoming attitude and good communication skills to our service users.

Maintain a positive, professional attitude at all times towards Service users, their families, colleagues and management.

Requirements of a Care assistant:

Ensure the highest possible levels of care and support are maintained

Complete induction training and ensure all mandatory refresher training is completed

To always display a high standard of professional conduct to promote & ensure the good reputation of the company

Fluent in English both verbally and written

Able to reliably commute to Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire or plan to relocate before starting work (required)

Shifts:

Day shift

Night shift

Overnight shift

Benefits:

Funded DBS

Paid hours for shadowing into the new role

Premium rates for bank holiday working

Awarded Investors in People (Awarded on a company's performance in management and development of employees)

One of the highest mileage payments in the area

Company mobile phone after 3-month's of employment for personal and work use.

Competitive rate of pay

Flexible working hours

Company pension

Training opportunities including but not limited to NVQ level 2 (as a minimum), 3, 4 and 5 or equivalent

Free uniforms, replacements and full PPE and testing

Free staff satchel and contents designed to support you to complete your work effectively and keep you safe

Employee of the month and Long service awards

Financial bonus available from our Refer-a-Friend scheme

Access to hundreds of leisure and retail discounts

Overseas candidates will NOT be considered for this role. We are not sponsoring Visa's at this time, so please refrain from applying unless eligible to work in the UK.

Please click on the APPLY button to send your CV and Cover Letter for this role.

Candidates with the relevant experience or job titles of: Support Worker, Carer, Care Support, Care Assistant, Social Worker, Enabler, Care Worker, Care Helper, Care Management, Care Assist, Support Assistant, Care Team Leader, Support Team Leader, Special Needs Support, Mental Health Support, Autism Support, Support Coordinator, Elderly Care Assistant, Care Manager, Support Manager, Care Coordinator, Private Care Assistant, Private Care, Care Home Assistant, Care Home Worker, Support Care Worker, NVQ 2, Health & Social Care may also be considered for this role.