Job Title: Care Assistant
Location: Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire
Salary: From £10.42 - £11.82 and up to £16.68 on bank holidays
Job type: Full time, Part Time, Permanent
Working hours: Working times offered to suit you between the times of 7am - 10pm, Monday - Sunday. Staff can choose from days, nights, weekday and weekend work.
BJP Home Support are recruiting for a Care Assistant to provide care and support in the community to work in clients' own homes.
BJP Home Support are based in Guisborough and have been established here for over 10 years as a family run business. We work alongside our other 2 care homes based in Guisborough, which have been operating for over 20 years.
BJP have inspected by CQC and consistently regained our OUTSTANDING rating since 2017, recently being inspected in 2023.
Contracts offered to suit you and your lifestyle: zero hour, 16, 20, 24, 30, 35, 40, 45. Overtime is not compulsory but is available above contracted hours if required.
Areas you could choose to work in:
Eston, Nunthorpe, Ormesby, Redcar, Guisborough, Great Ayton, Saltburn, Marske, Skelton, Brotton, Loftus, Stokesley, North Yorkshire.
Responsibilities of a Care assistant:
- To provide a personalised home support service to Service Users living in the community assisting them with personal care, and all other aspects of daily living. Support with prompting / administering the correct medication.
- Escort Service Users traveling to and from home e.g. shopping, on social outings / hospital visits etc, as and when required.
- To ensure Service Users retain their dignity, individuality and live the life they choose.
- Display a welcoming attitude and good communication skills to our service users.
- Maintain a positive, professional attitude at all times towards Service users, their families, colleagues and management.
Requirements of a Care assistant:
- Ensure the highest possible levels of care and support are maintained
- Complete induction training and ensure all mandatory refresher training is completed
- To always display a high standard of professional conduct to promote & ensure the good reputation of the company
- Fluent in English both verbally and written
- Able to reliably commute to Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire or plan to relocate before starting work (required)
Shifts:
- Day shift
- Night shift
- Overnight shift
Benefits:
- Funded DBS
- Paid hours for shadowing into the new role
- Premium rates for bank holiday working
- Awarded Investors in People (Awarded on a company's performance in management and development of employees)
- One of the highest mileage payments in the area
- Company mobile phone after 3-month's of employment for personal and work use.
- Competitive rate of pay
- Flexible working hours
- Company pension
- Training opportunities including but not limited to NVQ level 2 (as a minimum), 3, 4 and 5 or equivalent
- Free uniforms, replacements and full PPE and testing
- Free staff satchel and contents designed to support you to complete your work effectively and keep you safe
- Employee of the month and Long service awards
- Financial bonus available from our Refer-a-Friend scheme
- Access to hundreds of leisure and retail discounts
Overseas candidates will NOT be considered for this role. We are not sponsoring Visa's at this time, so please refrain from applying unless eligible to work in the UK.
