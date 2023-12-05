Registered Nurse - Wards

Staff Nurse | Wards | Band 5 dependent on experience | Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham | Full Time

Spire Little Aston Hospital is looking for a Staff Nurse to join their friendly and welcoming team on a full time basis. We have a fantastic opportunity available for a nurse looking to expand their experience working as a part of the wider clinical team. You must be flexible to work night shifts.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Adult Nurse

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 1 years' experience.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

- Happy to work night shifts

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong Assessment skills

- Strong communication skills

- Computer literate

- Efficient with workload



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire



