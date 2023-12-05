Bank Registered Nurse - Wards

Bank Staff Nurse | Spire Little Aston Hospital | Sutton Coldfield | Flexible Hours

Spire Little Aston is looking for a registered nurse to join their welcoming bank team.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications