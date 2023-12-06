Staff Nurse - Wards

Staff Nurse | Day Care Unit | Salary equivalent to Band 5 | Norwich | Full Time 37.5 | with Rotational Weekends | £2,000 Joining Bonus available (T&C's Apply)

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for a passionate and reliable Staff Nurse to join our team within the day care unit.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as an excellent healthcare business. We are committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. Our ward is a busy and lively place to work, we are looking for Registered Nurses with experience of working in a busy multi-disciplinary environment and have some previous experience of day case general surgery or orthopaedic knowledge would be helpful in this role.



Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients post-surgery

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies and mobilising post-surgery

- Assisting with post-surgery wound care

- Preparing patients for discharge by providing assistance to wash and dress

- Ensuring food and fluids are provided for the post-operative patient

- Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team



Who we're looking for

- NMC registered

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- Experience in the following: Taking ECGs, Observations & NEWS scoring

- Phlebotomy desirable

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment ideally from a surgical background

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people