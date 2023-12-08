Job Title: Lecturer in Nursing (Mental Health)

Location: Birmingham

Salary: £37,099 - £41,732 per annum - AC2

Job type: Permanent, Full-time

University College Birmingham works in partnership with the University of Warwick - Ranked eighth in the 2023 Guardian League Tables and 10th in the UK in the QS World University rankings 2023.

The Role:

Due to the growth of the nursing provision at UCB, this is an exciting opportunity for a Registered Nurse (Mental Health) with current clinical experience, to join our innovative and forwarding thinking nursing team as a Lecturer in Nursing (Mental Health).

In this role, the successful applicant will gain experience of teaching and assessing students across the range of Health and Nursing programmes, (including apprenticeships and the access programme into nursing), in our purpose-built facilities in Moss House and the Health, Skills and Simulation Suite.

The applicant will provide specialist input to ensure that nursing principles are embedded in theory and practical sessions, across the nursing degree curricula.

Acting also as a Personal Tutor and Link Tutor, the role is multifaceted with the successful applicant supporting students throughout their university journey and their programme of study leading to registration with the NMC.

Candidate Requirements:

Educated to a minimum of degree level with current registration on the NMC register, is essential for this role, with experience of teaching and assessing students in clinical practice as a Practice Assessor with a knowledge of the Future Nurse: Standards of Proficiency (NMC, 2018).

Please indicate on your personal statement on your application form which clinical skills you have current clinical competency.

The successful candidate will be supported to undertake professional development to enhance teaching and learning, including the achievement of a recognised teaching qualification if not already held.

Benefits:

Generous allocation of annual leave 38 days' paid leave per year 12 Bank Holidays & Concessionary Days

Excellent Teachers' Pension Scheme Employer Contributions - 23.6%

Subsidised private healthcare provided by Aviva including a Digital GP Service

Employee Assistance Programme inclusive of counselling services, financial wellbeing support and bereavement support

Annual health MOTs with our Registered Nurse

Excellent staff development opportunities including professional qualification sponsorship

A variety of salary sacrifice schemes including car, technology and cycle

Heavily-subsidised on-site car parking in central Birmingham

Hybrid working opportunities

Free on-site gym membership

Extra Information:

All applicants for employment at the University will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of the principles of Safeguarding and the PREVENT agenda in the context of further and higher education.

Closing Date - Sunday 7th January 2024 at midday

Interview Dates - TBC

UCB is an equal opportunities employer.

Please click APPLY to be redirected to our website to complete an application form.

Candidates with the relevant experience or job titles of; Mental Health Lecturer, Lecturer in Healthcare, Healthcare Specialist, Training Nurse, Nursing Teacher, Nurse Practitioner, Qualified Nurse, Nursing Instructor, Registered Nurse, Staff Training Nurse, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Senior Nurse and Senior Staff Nurse may also be considered for this role.