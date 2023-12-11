Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Band 8b Depending On Experience | Solihull, Birmingham | Full Time, No Nights

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to join our management team on a permanent basis.

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Reporting directly to the Director of Clinical Services, the Deputy Director of Clinical Services will provide support to the Senior Management Team in the development and delivery of quality patient centred services and contribute to the development and delivery of the hospital's clinical strategy, leading on quality and implementation of local and national initiatives for the following services:

Outpatient Nursing

Pre-operative Assessment

Imaging

Physiotherapy

Pharmacy

Infection prevention and control

Patient experience and engagement

The successful candidate will display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital, ensuring that all clinical staff work to enhanced levels of engagement and performance to ensure that we meet our purpose of 'making a difference to patients' lives through outstanding personalised care'.

Responsibilities of the role include:

Deputising for the Director of Clinical Services

Leading the clinical input to the development and implementation of strategies and systems for the continual improvement of services, including Clinical Governance, Risk Management, Health and Safety and Patient Experience.

Who we're looking for

Candidates must be either NMC or HCPC registered and be able to demonstrate significant experience of a senior clinical management role and a proactive contribution within a multi-disciplinary team in a healthcare setting.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications