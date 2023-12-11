Bank Theatre Practitioner | Recovery | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team, with a focus on Recovery on a bank/temporary basis. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Duties and responsibilities

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

- Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Working Hours:

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.