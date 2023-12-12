Hotel Services Team Leader/Supervisor | Bristol | Full time & Permanent | Competitive pay and fantastic benefits | Hotel/Hospitality/Host/Hostess

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking for an experienced Hotel Services Team Leader to join and lead a team. To oversee the provision of a quality food, beverage and hotel services to patients and visitors. To continually drive improvements particularly relating to patient satisfaction and safety.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To lead the shift, organising the workload and motivating the team

- To visit every patient daily, ensuring all aspects of hotel services have been met

- To communicate with the wider stakeholders of ward: to include nurses, bed manger, ward clerks and housekeepers

- To ensure completion of all cleaning and health and safety tasks and paperwork is completed and filed appropriately

- To handle complaints and issues on shift as well as creating action plans following Patient Satisfaction Surveys

- To manage visitor meals, ensuring all payments are taken and accurately recorded

- To produce rota's and review staffing levels & manage bank staff's hours on a shift by shift basis

- To ensure time sheets are properly processed using both Florence and the monthly spreadsheet systems

- Manage sickness, holidays and always ensure appropriate cover

- To complete the induction of new staff and relevant documentation is completed. (Arrange Lockers, passes, uniforms)

- To facilitate all staff completing their mandatory training as well as organising on the job training

- Identify ongoing training needs and hold refresher sessions

- To hold monthly team briefs

- To carry out staff reviews and one to one meetings as part of the Spire Enabling Excellence Program

- To assist in completion of audits and Datix's

- To be flexible to assist in housekeeping and kitchen should the need arise and deputise for the patient services manager in their absence

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in a similar role is essential

- Strong customer service skills with a keen eye for detail

- A good knowledge of food, ingredients, special diets and allergens

- Good communication skills with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers and staff at all levels

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- The ability to work effectively as part of a team

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly

- A flexible and adaptable approach to shifts

- Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks to ensure deadlines are met

- Basic food hygiene is desirable

- Knowledge of Health and Safety procedures including COSHH is desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.