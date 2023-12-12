Bank Invasive Physiologist

Invasive Physiologist | Cardiology | Equivalent Band 7 | Cardiff | Bank

We are looking for an experienced Invasive Physiologist to join our busy team in Cardiff. Bank Role

Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for someone with outstanding communication skills as you will be working with patients of all ages and backgrounds. The right candidate should also be self-motivated with strong IT skills and knowledge on the latest sector guidelines.

You must have EP experience, experience in Pacemaker and other Device Implants such as CRT-D, CRT-P, Loop Recorder - programming and follow up (including Home Monitoring), angiograms and angioplasty.

Who we're looking for:

BSc Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Ideally have a minimum of 4 years' experience post registration, able to work autonomously.

Electrophysiology - have experience of performing diagnostic and ablation procedures on a variety of cardiac arrhythmias - Atrial flutter, AVNRT, AVRT. AF ablation - both Cryo balloon ablation and RF

Complex mapping procedures - VT, AT, AF using the Abbott Precision system Intermediate Life Support (ILS)

Experience of the implantation and follow -up of a variety of complex and non-complex cardiac devices - single and dual chamber pacemakers and ICD, CRTp, CRTd, ILRs

Remote monitoring of all Cardiac Devices

Percutaneous coronary intervention

You should be on the RCCP/AHCS register

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications