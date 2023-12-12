Job Title: Advanced Practitioner - Contextual Safeguarding

Location: Civic Centre, High Street Uxbridge, Middlesex, London, UB8 1UW

Salary: £47,805.00 - £51,903.00 per year

Job Type: Fulltime / Permanent (36 hours per week)

About us:

At Hillingdon we're proud of our commitment of 'Putting our residents first', ensuring they're at the heart of everything we do! We want to attract talented individuals like yourself who share our aspirations for the borough and can support us to deliver exceptional services for Hillingdon.

With an ambitious strategy we pride ourselves on delivering services that improve the lives of all our residents, businesses, and partners. Embarking on a journey of continuous improvement, we've set an agenda to ensure the provision of; safer communities, a thriving local economy, a greener more sustainable environment, whilst increasing our digital capabilities.

Embark on a rewarding career in Children Social Care with us, where excellence is not just a goal but a proven standard. We are proud to announce that our Children's Services have recently received an outstanding rating from OFSTED, a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support for children and families.

What does an Advanced Practitioner in Contextual Safeguarding do at Hillingdon?

Committed? Creative? Determined? Passionate about supporting children at risk of exploitation and diverting them from crime? Want to lead a double award-winning team? If you answered yes to these questions, we want to hear from you!

We are seeking to appoint an experienced, Social Work qualified, Advanced Practitioner-Contextual Safeguarding. This is a pivotal role in Hillingdon's response to adolescents at risk and provides an exciting opportunity for you to oversee the delivery of our in-house child criminal exploitation team - AXIS and our dedicated Mobile and Detached Youth Work Team. These multi-dimensional teams provide an opportunity to work at pace with practitioners from a variety of professional backgrounds and drive forward a child first approach to delivering services to children at risk of exploitation "at the right time, in the right place, in the right way" . You will use your knowledge of contextual safeguarding to inform operational and strategic activity across the local authority, regionally and nationally.

About you

As an Advanced Practitioner, you must:

Be creative, flexible and an excellent communicator

Hold a Social Work degree, alongside a Practice Educators qualification

Have a solid knowledge of the issues and factors related to child criminal exploitation and its prevention.

Be able to evidence a commitment to your own development since qualification

Here's a comprehensive overview of the fantastic benefits we provide:



Work Life Balance

Flexible Working Hours - We recognise the importance of flexibility in managing your work and personal life.

36 Hour Week - Enjoy a standard 36-hour workweek for all full time staff.

Generous Holiday Entitlement - You will receive a minimum of 26 days annual leave each year, in addition to bank holidays. This entitlement increases to a maximum 37 days after 10 years of service.

Health & Wellbeing

Hillingdon Sport Leisure - Stay active and healthy with discounts at council owned leisure centres and swimming pools across the borough.

Cycle Purchase Scheme - Promote eco-friendly commuting with our cycle purchase scheme.

Discount on Golf Fees - Enjoy up to 30% discounts on green fees at council owned golf courses.

Financial Benefits - Secure your future with access to the Local Government Pension Scheme and membership to the Credit Union

Vivup Benefits - Access a variety of offers and discounts through our Vivup Benefits.

Eye Care - We contribute towards eye tests and lenses for Display Screen Equipment

Mental Health Support - Our mental health first aiders are trained to identify, understand, and help employees experiencing mental health issues.

Commute with Ease

Travel Support - Make your daily commute easier with our season ticket loans and free car parking. We also provide bicycle parking, lockers, and showers at the Civic Centre.

Please note the company is not able to offer sponsorship or relocation assistance for this role so candidates must already possess the right to live and work in the UK to be considered.

